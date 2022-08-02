Susan Werner and Jerry Douglas Take Opera House Stage Aug. 12-13 Submitted article August 2, 2022 at 11:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSusan Werner at Opera HouseJerry Douglas & The Earls of Leicester at Opera House June 28DaPonte String Quartet Online Concert Series ContinuesGrammy-Winning Maine Pianist-Composer in Solo ConcertBumper Jacksons in Concert July 19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!