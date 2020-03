The “Sweet Laments” concert scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle, featuring music by the Italian Baroque composer Claudio Monteverdi, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. It is the hope that it will be rescheduled at a later date. For more information, call 380-5360.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print