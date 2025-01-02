Tapestry Singers announces auditions for the second semester. Rehearsals for the group, which is a mix of professional and skilled amateur singers who perform classical choral music, championing the work of living composers, will begin on Monday, Jan. 27.

The audition will include checking voice range, quality, and music-reading skills.

“Ability to read music is preferable but willingness to learn your voice part outside of rehearsal is a must,” said Beth Preston, Tapestry Singers director. “Some of the music is more advanced, so we want to make sure that each singer can commit to learning their part on their own using the practice tracks provided.”

The June 14 and June 15 concerts, entitled “Tapestry Unraveled,” will showcase Tapestry Singers’ choral alter ego by departing from the typical classical fare. Selections on the program will include “Jazz Missa Brevis,” by Will Todd, Bach arrangements by Swingle Singers, “Evening Prayer,” by Ola Gjeilo, close-harmony a cappella by Deke Sharon, and jazz arrangements by Darmon Meader.

The concert will be accompanied by a jazz combo lead by Sean Fleming.

“This concert will definitely challenge us and be a wonderful mix of music for the audience,” said Sue McLeod, an alto and president of the group’s board.

Tapestry Singers particularly welcomes past and current Lincoln Academy Lincolnaires. Past Tapestry Singers members are encouraged to get in touch.

The group is a wonderful community of singers who gather on Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Damariscotta Baptist Church. The choir spans an age range of mid-teens to mid-80.

For more information or to request an audition, go to tapestrysingersmaine.org/sing-with-us.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

