Four Lincoln Academy students will join the Tapestry Singers during the local community choir’s annual holiday concerts, “Home for the Holidays,” on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

This year the chorus is joined by four Lincoln Academy students. “There is a long tradition of Lincoln Academy students singing with the group and we are pleased to have these four singers,” said Tapestry Singers Director Beth Preston. “Matthew Long and Kayla Cruz both auditioned and were accepted for All State and Districts. They have both enjoyed working with and getting to know the adult singers.”

“Tapestry allows for me to connect with my community over a common interest: singing,” said Top District soprano and LA senior Ava Nery. “It is wonderful to follow the leadership of more experienced singers as I work on my own choral skills.”

LA freshman Violet Holbrook began singing with the group when she was in eighth grade. “I love Tapestry Singers because there’s such a wide range of ages,” Holbrook said. “I love talking to everyone because they’re so friendly and curious about me and my life at school and in general. There are also new people every semester, which is so exciting because I get to meet new people who live in the community who I wouldn’t know otherwise. Being in Tapestry Singers makes me feel like I’m really part of the Lincoln County community despite my age difference with most of the members.”

All four of the student singers have been private voice students of Preston and are current members of the Lincolnaires, directed by Emily Anderson. One of Tapestry Singers’ purposes is to foster interest in and understanding of choral music among students in its community.

To that end, Tapestry Singers awards an annual cash gift to a local student who demonstrates outstanding musical skills, commitment and potential. Tickets for the Home for the Holidays are $16 and can be purchased at the door, or via the Tapestry Singers website.

For more information, go to tapestrysingersmaine.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

