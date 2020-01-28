Technology Needs at Waldo Theatre Aided by Grant Award

The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro has been awarded $5,000, the largest amount possible, from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation. This grant will help defray the cost of extensive technology upgrades and improvements needed at the theater to both enhance audience experience and reduce energy consumption.

In addition to these funds, the Waldo Theatre has received technology and energy efficiency awards from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation and the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Grant Fund.

Technicians and volunteers have been hard at work installing new LED lighting in the auditorium ceiling, reinforcing light battens for safety and hanging a new light batten that will hold additional stage lighting, and running wiring in preparation for additional tech upgrades as funds permit.

The Waldo Theatre Board of Directors and Executive Director Kate Fletcher continue to raise funds for additional lighting upgrades and film projection and audio equipment to bring the theatre up to date, and to reestablish movie and live music programming. Plans are under way for events at the Waldo Theatre beginning in the fall of this year.

“In preparation for our reopening, it’s crucial that we upgrade not only the structure and appearance of the Waldo, but also the technology needed for programming in a way that provides for the most efficient use of energy,” said Fletcher. “LED lighting will make a significant impact on our utilities expenditures and our carbon footprint. The Waldo’s board is committed to a sustainable future for the theater on every level. We’re grateful for these foundations’ concern for energy efficiency and their appreciation of the financial challenge presented in affording current technology.”

Built in 1936 as a vibrant movie theater, the Waldo Theatre was shuttered in 2014 and fell into a state of disrepair due to lack of maintenance and care. It is currently listed on Maine Preservation’s Most Endangered Historic Places. The board of directors’ mission is to restore and sustain the Waldo Theatre as a cultural cornerstone that connects, enriches, and entertains the people of the local community. Most importantly, a vibrant theater will serve as a cultural hub, sparking an economic and cultural renaissance both in downtown Waldoboro and in Midcoast Maine.

To learn more about the efforts of the Waldo Theatre team, to become involved, or to make an online tax-deductible donation, visit waldotheatre.org.

Donations by check may be made payable and sent to: Waldo Theatre Inc. P.O. Box 587, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

