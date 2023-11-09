The Best of Maine Bluegrass Live at Lincoln Theater Nov. 12

The Lincoln Theater is thrilled to welcome Old Hat Stringband to the stage for a live concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Old Hat Stringband, based out of Eliot, fuses tight vocal harmonies with a propulsive, acoustic rhythm section, creating a sound that draws from bluegrass, old time, folk, and country traditions. When Lincoln Theater first welcomed the band to the stage in October 2021, there was no question they would have to come back.

The trio, featuring Whitney Roy on guitar and vocals, Steve Roy on mandolin, fiddle, and vocals, and Amanda Kowalski on bass, was an absolute sensation for the Midcoast crowd, sharing their acoustic talents and creating an intimate evening perfect for the atmosphere at the historic Lincoln Theater.

Whitney Roy’s lilting vocals provide the backbone of Old Hat’s vocal blend, while her solid rhythm guitar anchors the band’s rhythm section. Steve Roy is one of New England’s premier multi-instrumentalists and has performed and toured with many of the acoustic world’s top acts. Kowalski is one of the more sought-after bass players in the worlds of bluegrass and old time music, and her rhythmic drive and energy on stage are second to none.

If that is not enough, this time around the trio becomes a quartet as Carolyn Kendrick joins the group on fiddle and vocals for Sunday’s concert. Kendrick is a California-based singer-songwriter, fiddler, guitarist, and producer. Most of the time she lives as a musician must: hitting the open road, gigging, and playing the fiddle late into starry nights.

Kendrick has blossomed as a solo artist, boldly venturing beyond her role as an eclectic instrumentalist.

Formed in 2015, Old Hat Stringband has performed throughout New England and beyond, appearing at such world class stages as Prescott Park, Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival, and many others. Since playing at Lincoln Theater in 2021, the band released their debut album, “Powerlines,” in 2022.

Tickets for this one night only live concert event are available for purchase in advance at a discounted ticket price of $15 general admission for both adults and Lincoln Theater members. Tickets are also available at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime at $20 for adults and $18 for Lincoln Theater members. All youth 18 and under tickets, purchased online or at the door, are available for just $5.

Don’t forget to bring some extra cash for concessions. The Lincoln Theater now has a liquor license. For select special events, wine and beer are available for purchase.

For more information about the Old Hat Stringband concert and all upcoming films and events at Lincoln Theater, go to lincolntheater.net, call the theater at 563-3424, or email info@lincolntheater.net.

The Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta.

