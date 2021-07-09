On Thursday, July 15, The Lincoln Home is hosting the first of three concerts in their Summer Music Series on the shore of the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee, incredibly talented singer and songwriter, will be the opening act starting at 6 p.m. The Boneheads will perform from 7-9 p.m. Fresh oysters, along with savory offerings from Blazing Tomato Woodfired Pizza and Mr. Ribs BBQ & Grill, will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Stone Cove Catering will be on site with Sadie the Bar Car, selling craft beer, wine, and soft drinks. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. No coolers allowed.

The Boneheads are feature Bob Colwell (keyboards, vocals), Scott Eliot (bass, guitar, vocals), Dickie-Doo Hollis (drums, vocals), and Steve Jones (guitar, vocals). Based in southern Maine, this popular group’s unique blend of roots music includes folk, rock, blues, country, Cajun, and soul.

They have a full complement of original material in addition to an extensive playlist of covers, and enjoy mixing things up and surprising the audience. The Boneheads date from 1991 and have put out a number of albums that have been consistently praised by major publications.

Celebrate summer, community, great music, good food and dancing on The Lincoln Home field overlooking the river. Next up is the Jazz Babies on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. and then The Oyster Creek Fiddlers and Sandy River Ramblers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person or $50 for a family of 4 and are available through the website, lincoln-home.org on the Special Events page, or by calling The Lincoln Home at 563-3350. Tickets are also available at The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce office, 67a Main St, Newcastle, or Main Street Grocery, 5 Coastal Marketplace, Damariscotta. All proceeds support The Lincoln County Resident Endowment fund.

Special T-shirts, featuring an oyster painting by artist Sarah Richards, will be offered for sale as part of the fund raising.

