The Boneheads to Perform as The Stoneheads Oct. 11

The fall season at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor includes the arrival of “The Stoneheads,” more often known to Midcoast fans as The Boneheads. On Friday, Oct. 11, the band brings an evening of classic Rolling Stones music to the stage.

The Boneheads have built a reputation over the decades as top-notch musicians and songwriters who can play virtually any genre of music. From southern blues and soul music to bluegrass and country, the members of the band never disappoint their fans.

Band member Bob Colwell suggested it might be time to dig out all of the band’s old Stones favorites and share them with the audience. On Oct. 11 they will be The Stoneheads for a night. Audience members are invited to come dressed as their favorite member of The Rolling Stones.

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available only from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Online tickets are $25 and available only from boothbayoperahouse.com. Ticket buyers are reminded to be wary of the countless fraudulent ticket sites online.

Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and The Stoneheads go on stage at 7:30 p.m.

