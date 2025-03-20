The Finestkind at The Waldo Theatre

On Friday, April 12, The Finestkind brings its soulful sounds to The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro.

The Finestkind is known for review shows where the band, composed of some of Maine’s most seasoned and soulful musicians, backs some of the state’s premier artists.

For the artists, fronting The Finestkind is like driving a Ferrari. For the audience, it’s an invitation to experience the breadth of talent coming out of Maine. Although they may not know the individual artists, they will always know that when The Finestkind comes to town, they’re in for a treat.

For their Waldo debut, the band is bringing three incredible, veteran performers.

Dubbed “a soul powerhouse” by Rolling Stone, Kenya Hall’s musical artistry weaves together indomitable vocals with a fierce blend of soul and funk delivered with a rare energy that leaves every audience she sings to better for having been a part of it. She is not only relevant in her message, but poignant in how she communicates it.

Leaning heavily on soul, hip hop, funk, and the seed of what makes a rock and roll artist, Hall is here to deeply inspire and elevate the world around her.

Hall has shared stages with incredible local and national acts such as The Roots, Dr. John, Lettuce, Jaw Gems, Rustic Overtones, Adam Deitch, Jon Fishman, Nigel Hall, Shemekia Copeland, and Fred Wesley.

Dominic Lavoie is an accomplished Acadian songwriter, musician, and producer based in Portland. With an impressive catalog that includes seven full-length albums, two EPs, and the self-directed music film “Mariposa,” Lavoie continues to push creative boundaries.

Known for his dynamic artistry and dedication to his craft, Lavoie has shared the stage with renowned acts such as Rayland Baxter, Mikaela Davis, Los Lobos, Dr. Dog, Guster, and Ghost of Paul Revere.

An artist, teacher, costume designer, and singer, Sarah Boyden is the combo of Miss Rumphius and Bonnie Raitt. By day she’s in the classroom inspiring children through art and by night she brings a soulful truth to the stage. She’s mostly been a backup singer for her brother, Joshua Eden, and for Jason Spooner, but now she’s taking center stage with the release of her new single “Faith Through The Wrong,” a raucous roots rendition of a song penned by Connor Garvey.

A limited number of front row seats are available for $35. General admission tickets are available for $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. If this show has not sold out, a limited number of tickets may be available at the box office starting when doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo Theatre, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

