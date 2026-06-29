The Good Supply To Host Ceramic Events July 1

The Good Supply, a small business in Pemaquid beloved for representing more than 40 artists and artisans from Lincoln County, will host ceramics events with Tim Christensen, an award-winning porcelain artist and educator, on Wednesday, July 1.

Back-to-back events begin at noon and include a free demonstration from noon to 4 p.m. as well as a ticketed sgraffito workshop from 5-8 p.m.

Pemaquid is an appealing place to spend the day for an artist who depicts flora and fauna of Maine as his main subject matter. For 20 years, Christensen has honed his skills in sgraffito, a centuries-old technique achieved by decoratively scoring through a layer of slip to reveal an unglazed clay body. His work is bold and graphic and has been recognized by Portland Museum of Art and Farnsworth Art Museum.

The free demonstration is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., and visitors are welcome to watch Christensen throw forms on his potter’s wheel, ask questions, and enjoy the company of a person who has built his career communicating primary accounts of nature through clay.

Space is limited for the sgraffito workshop from 5-8 p.m. The workshop will focus on considered planning of composition, quality drafting, and experimenting with tools. Participants will be provided with a porcelain cup that will be fired after the workshop and available to ship or pick up at The Good Supply.

Tickets are $95 and can be purchased at thegoodsupply.org/products/sgraffito-workshop.

The Good Supply opened its doors in 2012 and is dedicated to cultivating creativity and community by supporting those who make by hand. Deeply rooted in the nature, people, history, and culture of Maine, The Good Supply is inspired by its location and provides a meeting place for local artists, travelers, chefs, farmers, and businesspeople to come together.

More than 100 Maine-based artists and small businesses are represented in the restored post-and-beam venue at 2106 Bristol Road in Pemaquid. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, go to thegoodsupply.com or call 607-3121.

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