The Incomparable Marcia Ball In Boothbay Harbor

The 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year, Marcia Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse party every time she takes the stage.

On Friday, May 30, Ball lands in Maine at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor to kick off the summer season.

Born in Orange, Texas and raised in Vinton, La., her Acadian heritage and a lifetime of absorbing Gulf Coast rhythm and blues is evident in her original songs and the classics she chooses to cover. This has made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world.

The Marcia Ball Band includes guitarist Mike Schermer, who was a fixture on the San Francisco Bay Area blues scene for over 20 years before moving to Austin and joining Ball’s band in 2009. His joy for music and energetic performing style have made him a fan favorite ever since. A loyal and dedicated sideman in the band, Schermer is also an accomplished singer and songwriter in his own right and his original material is often featured in Ball’s live show.

Eric Bernhardt is a Montana native and New Orleans-based freelance saxophonist. He has performed at New Orleans Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, and was a soloist in Jump, Jive, and Wail: the Music of Louis Prima. He joined Ball’s band in 2014, and continues to work in New Orleans leading his original group nolaNoggin and a swinging jazz group called the Four Sidemen of the Apocalypse.

Mo (Meaux in Cajun) Roberts survived the rough and tumble streets of New York City’s Upper East Side for a number of years until his yearning for the soaring vistas and green chile of the Southwest took him to Albuquerque, N.M. He was teaching at the University of New Mexico when an impulsive late night trip to Texas for tacos in 2019 landed him in Austin, where he found a new home in The Marcia Ball Band. His credits include Shemekia Copeland, The Boy’s Choir of Harlem, various Broadway productions, and countless independent recordings and jingles.

Discounted tickets for this rockin’ kickoff to summer are available for $35 from the box office, at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $40 and available at boothbayoperahouse.com and will be available at the door if not sold out in advance. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The bar opens at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders.

