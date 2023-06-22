The Kruger Brothers in Concert July 6 June 22, 2023 at 12:05 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAcclaimed Kruger Brothers to Perform at Opera HouseKruger Brothers to Perform at Opera HouseTom Rush, the Kruger Brothers Coming to the Opera HouseHoliday Concert Featuring Paul Sullivan Trio Dec. 3Holiday Concert Features Paul Sullivan Trio Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!