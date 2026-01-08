‘The Librarians’ Film and Panel Jan. 11

An award-winning documentary that explores the growing movement to restrict access to books and information will screen at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 11 followed by a panel discussion with local librarians.

“The Librarians,” directed by Academy Award nominee Kim A. Snyder, follows librarians across the country as they respond to an unprecedented wave of book challenges and censorship efforts. Through school board meetings, public hearings, and personal stories, the documentary examines how debates over books have become part of a larger struggle over intellectual freedom and the First Amendment.

“The Librarians” premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and has received multiple jury and audience awards at film festivals nationwide.

Following the screening, the panel discussion will feature Cathrina Skov, of Waldoboro Public Library, Melissa Chase, of the Bremen Library, Caroline Ward-Nesbit, of Thomaston Public Library, and Antyna Gould, of Medomak Middle School.

The event is presented by Friends of the Waldoboro Public Library with additional support from the Bremen Library.

Audience members can save $2 by purchasing tickets in advance at thewaldotheatre.org. The same discount is available at the door for those who bring a library card or present a voucher obtained from a sponsoring library.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the documentary starts at 2 p.m. The Waldo Theatre is located at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro.

For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

