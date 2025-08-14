The Little Brown Church Welcomes Jud Caswell Aug. 20

Jud Caswell will perform at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20 at The Little Brown Church, located at 1431 Route 32 in the center of Round Pond.

Caswell is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist who is highly original and has been performing in his native state of Maine and beyond for more than 25 years. He is an enormously talented lyricist, composer, performer, and producer and sings with charming warmth.

In 2006, he made a splash on the national scene, with wins at the most prestigious songwriting contests in the country, including the Kerrville New Folk competition.

He’s had his songs taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “No. 4 Song of the Decade” by New York’s WFUV.

His record “Live at the Seagull Shop” was the number one album on the Folk Alliance International radio charts in March 2020.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Music is from 7-8 p.m. Admission is by a suggested donation of $15 at the door.

The final concert for the 2025 summer season is on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Cosmik Blue presents a soulful, vibrant fusion of Americana, Grateful Dead, and Bob Dylan. Find Cosmik Blue on Facebook for more information about this artist.

For more information, email jackierudymusic@gmail.com or find the Little Brown Church Music Series on Facebook.

To find out more about the musician, go to judcaswell.com.

