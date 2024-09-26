The Peace Gallery Welcomes Fall

The Peace Gallery, a veteran’s art collaborative and community resource, is gearing up for an exciting fall schedule.

Popular yoga instructor Jade Nelson, presents a special session, “The Mind Meets the Mat” from 9-10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Nelson will offer special sessions throughout the fall.

Deirdre Haren will present her Yin yoga Sunday classes beginning Oct. 6, and continuing through the winter, with the exception of Oct. 13 due to Pumpkinfest.

Stephanie Winchenbach returns with her well-received “Soulful Yoga Flow” class held 9:15 –10:15 a.m. Sundays and 7:30 – 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance is sponsoring “Pens for Peace”, a statewide literary festival highlighting the themes of peacemaking and reconciliation.

The gallery is honored to host the local community’s festival from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Ron Capps and Jeff Stewart, who run the gallery’s creative writing workshop for veterans, will present readings, along with authors Gary Lawless, Abdi Nor Iftin, C.B. Anderson, and Bea Gates.

Murad Sayen will represent the gallery at the Maine Arts Commission Exhibit Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Feb. 28, 2025 with two pieces from his 2024 retrospective show. This versatile artist embraces light and shadow, reminiscent of Caravaggio, as well as Andrew Wyeth’s realistic approach to detail everyday activities. Above all, Sayen is unique in his modern depiction of women, incorporating his vision with the rich art history of portraiture.

During Pumpkinfest, Saturday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 14, the gallery will be selling T-shirts and inviting the public to view the art on display, all produced by professional artists who are also veterans. Damariscotta artist and U.S. Navy veteran Jacques Vesery has donated an exquisitely carved and jewel-like wooden pumpkin for a raffle: $5 per ticket; five tickets for $20.

All proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit gallery, which supports veteran artists and causes.

Over the summer, the gallery partnered with artist Peter Bruun, whose project, “19 Towns, 19 Stories” presents workshops throughout Lincoln County that focus on art and writing therapy to alleviate the grief and trauma caused by the overdose and near overdose experiences of loved ones. The gallery will continue to partner with the workshop project this fall.

The acclaimed Acoustic Coffee House will recommence on Saturday, Oct. 26. From 4-6 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month, October through May, the coffee house is open to all acoustic musicians and singers. Refreshments (non-alcoholic) are provided by the gallery.

The gallery continues to offer a place to host special occasions, such as celebrations of life, birthday parties, and fundraising events. Recently, it provided the venue for Helping Hands and historian/author Heather Cox Richardson to thank the major donors who contributed to the renovation of the Round Pond Baptist Church.

While the gallery charges no rental fee for the use of its space, it appreciates a donation to its nonprofit mission of supporting veteran artists and providing a community resource.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The Peace Gallery is located at 112 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information, call 563-1220 or go to thepeacegallery.com.

