‘The Right to Read’ Film Event July 18

The Harbor Theater will offer the exceptional opportunity to view a new film, “The Right to Read,” meet filmmaker Jenny Mackenzie, and participate in a discussion about teaching children to read at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

Leading the discussion with filmmaker Mackenzie will be Maine Principals’ Association Professional Division Executive Director Holly Blair, first grade teacher Allison McWilliams, and second grade teacher Deborah Burns from Lincolnville Central School. The event is being sponsored by waterford.org, represented at the event by Jason Mansfield, director of school relations.

Produced by longtime literacy activist and actor LeVar Burton, “The Right to Read” shares the stories of an activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide the youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of lifelong success: the ability to read.

When a child can’t read, their chances of incarceration, homelessness, and unemployment increase. That’s why Oakland-based NAACP activist Kareem Weaver believes literacy is one of the greatest current civil rights issues and is fighting for better reading instruction.

In Virginia Beach, Teresa and her 4-year-old daughter Ivy work on early language – a crucial component of literacy – showing how parents can help children get ready to read at home. In Mississippi, the Adams family explores educational technology to help their son learn to read before his third grade exams. Meanwhile, Kareem furthers his cause by calling out publishing companies that he believes have prioritized profits over student success.

“Learning to read is personal for me,” Mackenzie said. “I was diagnosed with dyslexia when I was 14 years old. Until then, I never understood why I struggled to do what other kids in my class seemed to pick up naturally. My parents provided me with the resources and support necessary to become a good reader, and until making this film, I didn’t realize what a great privilege that was.”

All tickets for the event are $10. Admission includes the film, panel discussion and afternoon refreshments. Tickets available only at the door, beginning at noon on July 18. For more information, email info@boothbaycinema.org.

