‘The Unsinkable Aly Brown, RN’ Author to Speak at Whitefield Library

Author Kate Smith will discuss her novel “The Unsinkable Aly Brown, RN,” at Whitefield Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11.

Part mystery, part romance, and all heart, “The Unsinkable Aly Brown” is a story about staying open to adventure and the possibility of love. After losing her high-paying career and her relationship with the man she thought she’d marry, Aly takes a job on a luxury liner. The story follows Aly as she navigates life at sea, medical emergencies, and investigates a murder, all while sailing the South Pacific.

Smith is a local writer and nurse who has lived and worked all over the world, both on land and at sea. When she’s not writing, she and her husband are chasing two small boys and various animals across their small farm in Maine.

Smith is one of several authors participating in the library’s series of author readings.

The Whitefield Library & Community Center is located at 1 Arlington Lane in Whitefield. For more information, call 549-0170, email info@whitefieldlibrary.org, go to whitefieldlibrary.org, or find the library on Facebook and Instagram.

