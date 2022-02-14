The Waldo Open House Feb. 15

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, will host a community theatre 2022 season meeting and open house at the newly renovated theater from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Long known for its active local theatre community, The Waldo has been closed since 2014 and under renovations since 2017. The 1930s-era venue reopened to in-person audiences in June of 2021 with a community production of “Almost, Maine.”

The 2022 season meeting and open house is for theatre enthusiasts interested in helping with aspects of putting on performances: from acting, stage management, sets, costumes, props, lights, and sound to ushering and marketing.

“I’m looking forward to seeing old theatre friends at the meeting and to welcoming in those who have an interest in local theatre but have not yet had an opportunity to take part,” said Waldo Executive Director Kate Fletcher. “I first got involved here as a stage parent myself, back in 2008 when my daughter performed in the Waldo musical ‘Lighthouse.’ Community theatre can encourage lifelong abilities and introduce lifelong friends. We’re eager to open The Waldo back up to more community participation.”

Fletcher plans to direct the first play of the year, the Thornton Wilder, New England classic, “Our Town,” which will open May 12. Meeting attendees will hear more about production plans, auditions, can sign up for production roles, and tour the renovated theater.

Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required inside the theatre. Adults attending with children under the ages of 12 will be asked a series of standardized COVID questions.

This event is free and open to the public; RSVPs are requested. For more information, go to waldotheatre.org/pages/theatre.

