The Waldo Presents Maine Premiere of ‘Penelope and the Gods of Olympus’

The Waldo Theatre is proud to present the Maine premiere of “Penelope and the Gods of Olympus,” written by Teralyn Reiter, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

The performance is open to the public and suitable for all ages. Tickets cost $10, and all proceeds go to The Waldo’s education program scholarship fund.

For the past two weeks, 11 students in third through sixth grade from around Lincoln County have been learning the fundamentals of performance and rehearsing a new play during The Waldo’s summer camp.

The students have discovered how their voice and physicality can create characters, explored working with objectives and tactics, and learned the principals of stage directions.

Led by local teaching artist Reiter, the two-week camp brought in teaching artists and teen teaching assistants with varied backgrounds to broaden perspectives. Abigail White, co-owner of Ann’s Book Bistro, brought her experience in character development through physicality while Lincoln Academy student Anna Lupien brought her experience of performance, and Penelope Ward from Brookline, Mass. brought her visual art and technical skills.

The Waldo Theatre education program, directed by Mia Branco, includes the InterAct Program, which brings professional theatre education into schools throughout the area, as well as theatre classes for youth and adults offered at The Waldo throughout the year. Stay tuned for fall class offerings being announced later in August, including new improv classes led by teaching artist Ryan Jackson.

To purchase tickets, go to thewaldotheatre.org. For more information, email education@thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

