The Waldo Theatre Presents Henry Rollins Sept. 20

The Waldo Theatre is pleased to announce author, actor, journalist, and Grammy-winning musician Henry Rollins is bringing his Good to See You tour to Waldoboro on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence, but if he could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be “workaholic.”

Author of more than 30 books and several travelogue series, he was awarded the Ray Bradbury Prize in 2014. An actor with more than 20 films and TV shows to his credit, a TV host and DJ, Rollins is also a punk rock icon, best known for his work as the frontman for Black Flag and Rollins Band.

He is well known for his popular spoken word performances that mix political commentary and personal anecdotes, humor, outrage, and pop culture, all with a healthy dose of skepticism.

On the Good To See You tour, Rollins will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.

Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $35 in advance online and $40 on the day of the show. A limited number of VIP meet-and-greett packages are available, as are a limited number of front-row seats.

The Waldo uses the power of the arts to entertain, engage, and celebrate community by providing accessible and dynamic programming.

For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

