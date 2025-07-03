The Wolff Sisters In Concert July 10

On Thursday, July 10, the Wolff Sisters travel to Maine to perform at the historic Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

The band, fronted by three sisters, consists of Rebecca on acoustic guitar, Kat on the keys, Rachael on electric guitar, and all three on lead vocals and harmonies. Raised on Bob Dylan, The Band, and Little Feat, the sisters crafted their sound around a honky-tonk piano in the living room of their childhood home. These days their music is honest and genre defying, but still rooted in traditional rock and Americana storytelling.

New England Music Award winner for Americana artist of the year in 2021 and Boston Music Award winner for Americana artist of the year in 2020, the band’s electrifying live performance and unique sound continues to gain momentum and recognition from their hometown of Boston and beyond. The band is on tour promoting their fourth studio album “Dark River.”

Advance discounted tickets are $20 if purchased directly from the opera house box office, at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $25 on the day of the performance and if purchased online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. and The Wolff Sisters go on stage at 7:30 p.m.

