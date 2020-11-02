Advanced Search
Theatrical Troupe Celebrates Alumna

at

Lila Blechman celebrates her 99th birthday with theatrical troupe Hearts Ever Young. (Photo courtesy John Harris)

On a beautiful autumn afternoon, several cast members of Hearts Ever Young, a theatrical troupe, surprised Lila Blechman, a treasured performer of the troupe for many years, in celebration of her 99th birthday. There were balloons, signs, party hats, and gifts — a very festive occasion.

After guests greeted Blechman with an enthusiastic “Surprise!” and a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday,” she treated guests to her famous “Donut Song” and a few tongue twisters, then everyone sang, “You Are My Sunshine” together.

Next, Blechman related, with her usual humor and wit, her experience as mother to a challenging group of troubled but endearing boys. She said it was the best job she ever had.

Blechman represents a life well lived and the afternoon was enjoyed by all. The celebration closed with a rendition of “Happy Trails.”

