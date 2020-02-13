This Week at Harbor Theater

‘Bombshell’

Starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award nominee John Lithgow, and Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” is based on a real scandal.

“Bombshell” offers a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time, Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the man who created it.

“With ‘Bombshell,’ thanks in large part to the contributions of his actors, (Jay) Roach has crafted a compelling ‘ripped from the headlines’ motion picture that unfolds like a page-turner,” said James Berardinelli, of Reel Views.

“Bombshell” is rated R, runs an hour and 58 minutes, and plays Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Classic Film Series:

‘All the President’s Men’ (1976)

A timely reconstruction of the story of the Washington Post journalists who uncovered and exposed the Watergate scandal that lead to the impeachment articles against President Richard Nixon. With the discovery of tapes that exposed Nixon’s deep involvement in the cover-up of the Watergate break-in of the Democratic National Committee office, the president resigned in August 1974 before an impeachment vote could be initiated.

The film stars Robert Redford as reporter Bob Woodward and Dustin Hoffman as his colleague Carl Bernstein, as well as Jason Robards as Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee and Hal Holbrook as Deep Throat.

For more of the Watergate scandal, go to historyplace.com/unitedstates/impeachments/nixon.htm.

“One of the best movies ever made about American politics,” said Adrian Turner, of Radio Times.

“All The President’s Men” is rated PG, runs 2 hours and 18 minutes, and plays Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. Admission: $10 ($8 for members). Free popcorn and water is available for the show, and wine and cheese after.

‘Knives Out’

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in “Knives Out,” a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect.

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (played by Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell, “Knives Out” is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

“An entertainment that’s as smart, witty, stylish, and exhilarating as any movie lover could wish for,” said Joe Morgenstern, of The Wall Street Journal.

“Knives Out” is rated PG-13, runs 2 hours and 10 minutes, and plays Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Winter schedule: Closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. (only).

For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

