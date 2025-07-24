This Week at the Harbor Theater

‘Lilo & Stitch’

Get ready for a heartfelt, high-flying adventure that blends cosmic chaos with the spirit of aloha! Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” returns in a dazzling new live-action/animated remake of the beloved 2002 classic starring newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo and featuring the original voice of Stitch, Chris Sanders.

Set on the lush island of Kaua‘i, this reimagined tale follows Lilo, a spirited young girl struggling to find connection after the loss of her parents, and Experiment 626, a genetically engineered alien fugitive who crash-lands on Earth. Disguised as a dog and renamed “Stitch,” the creature finds himself adopted into Lilo’s chaotic, loving life.

What begins as a plan for self-preservation turns into an unforgettable journey of friendship, redemption, and the true meaning of ‘ohana — family.

With stunning visual effects by Industrial Light & Magic and direction from Dean Fleischer Camp (“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”), “Lilo & Stitch” captures the charm and humor of the original while expanding its universe for a new generation.

Featuring a star-studded cast, including Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and Hannah Waddingham, this vibrant update celebrates Hawaiian culture, emotional resilience, and the weird and wonderful bonds that hold us together.

Final showings Wednesday, July 23 at 2 p.m., and Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 14 minutes)

A standalone sequel marking the seventh installment in the Jurassic saga. Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a former military operative leading a covert team on a high-stakes mission: recover genetic material from the world’s last giant dinosaurs, believed to hold the cure for heart disease.

Teaming up with explorer Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), Bennett lands on a remote island ruled by mutated dinosaur hybrids. When a civilian family’s boat crashes into this dino‑infested zone, they must unite in a race against time to escape and save humanity’s breakthrough discovery. Directed by Gareth Edwards under Steven Spielberg’s guidance, the film emphasizes practical effects and 35 mm cinematography to channel the wonder of the original Jurassic Park.

It’s a thrilling ride, part action-packed adventure, part genetic ethics thriller, anchored by Johansson’s dynamic performance. Showing Friday, July 25 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 27, at 7 p.m., Monday, July 28 at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 29 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 30 at 2 p.m., and Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Finally

Harbor Theater is open for 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday and Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Member prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children under 18. For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

