The Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor is excited to showcase Lynne Thompson’s jewelry made with authentic glass found on the Maine shores.

Thompson grew up in a creative family that was always encouraged to recycle things at hand. Her active imagination was soon using wire to create tendrils and tidal lines wound around glass worn smooth by the sea. She was still working as a respiratory therapist when she started working with seaglass, creating jewelry or teaching classes.

The public is invited to the gallery at 3056 Bristol Road, Route 130, to view a variety of pieces daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is also participating in the Maine Craft Weekend, Saturday through Monday, Oct. 1-3.

Refreshments will be served as guests walk around looking at the work of the other gallery members including Carol Ast, Beth Badger, Mary Buergin, Judine French, Ardy Greatorex, Sandra Griffin, David Higgins, Pat Higgins, Sue Kibbe, Janet Lockhart, Mark Malinowski, Kay Miller, Nicole Nappi, Maude Olsen, Betsy Palmer, Cathie Peterson, Tom Raymond, Robert Schilke, Libby Seigars, Cindy Smith, Polly Steadman, Beth Thompson, Lynne Thompson, Scott White, and Pam Wilcox.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

