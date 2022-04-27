‘Through the Inferno’ Premieres

Coastal Christian School will present “Through the Inferno,” an original drama written by local playwright Pam Townsend, on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium on the Coastal Christian School campus in Waldoboro. There will also be a 1 p.m. show on Saturday, April 30.

After a whirlwind courtship, wealthy British businessman Edward Pembroke marries German actress Katherine Geld, but a revelation on their wedding day drives a wedge between the young couple. As World War II begins, tensions deepen for the couple and Edward leaves on a mysterious business trip while Katherine embarks on her own journey in search of atonement. Although they believe they are traveling in opposite directions, they are, in fact, each heading in the way of danger. In peril, they will each discover what is important, but it might be too late.

Tickets will be available at the door and cost $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 12.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

