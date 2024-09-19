Tidelands Music Festival at Otyokwa Sept. 21-22

In the spirit of not wanting to let go of summertime, and on the heels of such a fun event that was Sonic Sleepover, Otyokwa has announced another exciting overnight music event for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22.

There is nothing like music in nature and by the water, and Otyokwa is the perfect place to experience it. Otyokwa and Sean W. Spellman with Westerly Sound present Tidelands, a two-day event of sound, music, and bathing in nature, featuring Cut Worms, Pokey Lafarge, Spencer Albee, Louisa Stancioff, Boyscott, John Stirratt, and many others.

Pokey LaFarge is an American Renaissance man: an acclaimed musician, writer, actor, and designer.

Max Clarke, known by his stage name Cut Worms, is a singer, songwriter, and musician hailing from Ohio who is currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Otyokwa is a 48-acre retreat with 2,100 feet of frontage on Pemaquid Lake that was built in 1935 and is now owned by John Stirratt (of Wilco fame) and his wife, Crissy. With five sleeping cabins, a kitchen, mess hall, sauna, and two houseboats, it’s the perfect place to get away from modern stresses and enjoy time in rural Maine with friends and family.

Food, camping, swimming and vending will be available, including South Forty Snacks with Bissell Brothers providing complimentary samples, and great food options including Easy Tiger burritos. Reserved tenting is also available for those wishing to spend the night, with breakfast and mellow tunes Sunday morning. The festival runs from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Attendees should bring camp chairs and swim suits, but are asked to leave pets at home.

For more information about tickets, tenting, parking, and other upcoming events, go to otyokwamaine.com.

