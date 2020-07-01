Tops’l Farm, Waldo Theatre Partner to host ‘Films at the Farm’

Tops’l Farm and the Waldo Theatre are partnering this summer to offer three “Films at the Farm” events. The films include “The Princess Bride” scheduled for July 2 and 3, “Napoleon Dynamite” on July 30 and 31, and “Hidden Figures” on August 6 and 7, as a fundraiser for Black Lives Matter. These outdoor, picnic-blanket “drive-in” events will be held at Tops’l Farm at 365 Bremen Road.

“We are thrilled to be bringing films back to the farm, and partnering with The Waldo is a natural for us,” said Tops’l owner Sarah Pike who hosted two screenings in 2019, one benefiting The Waldo. “This year, we’ll be featuring Tops’l treats and snacks for purchase Thursday night and classic fried chicken dinners as a picnic option for Friday night audiences. Our new chef is cooking up a storm and these evenings make it possible for local community members to experience some Tops’l summer magic alongside our overnight guests.”

Reservations are by donation to cover the cost of film licensing. Any additional funds raised for the first two films will benefit the Waldo Theatre renovation capital campaign. All donations beyond the cost of “Hidden Figures” licensing will benefit the Black Lives Matter Global Network.

“Tops’l Farm is such a dreamy summer destination,” said Waldo Theatre Executive Director, Kate Fletcher. “Sarah and I have been scheming about summer movies since there was snow on the ground, knowing The Waldo building would not be able to host screenings just yet. We can’t wait to welcome our community to see movies safely under the stars.”

Tickets are available online for a pay-what-you-wish donation at The Waldo’s website. Audience size will be limited to 45 people in order to comply with Maine CDC gathering guidelines. The suggested arrival time at Tops’l is 6:30 p.m., with the film starting as soon as it’s dark enough for projection. The farm field will be set up “drive-in” style with areas for audience members to sit on picnic blankets spread apart to meet social distancing recommendations. Audience members can pre-order Thursday Tops’l treats or a Friday picnics online. No outside food is permitted. Masks are required when guests are not in their own “parking spot.” Rain dates will be offered on the same weekends: Thursday films on Sunday and Friday films on Saturday* (no film July 4).

For “Films at the Farm” reservations and links for food pre-orders visit waldotheatre.org. For more information about Tops’l Farm visit topslfarm.com.

