Touring Acclaimed Songwriter at Little Brown Church July 24

The music continues to flow in Round Pond at the Little Brown Church Music Series on Wednesday, July 24 welcoming a highly acclaimed touring songwriter.

Singer-songwriter Alex Radus has opened for Richie Havens, performed with John Gorka as a member of the Razzy Dazzy Spasm Band, and earned critical acclaim for his songwriting, recording, and performing.

Known affectionately for his unique brand of “genre whiplash,” Gorka said Radus is a “remarkable artist … an excellent guitarist, songwriter and singer … worth going out of your way to hear.”

Radus pairs whimsical and poignant storytelling with an eclectic mix of Americana, swing, blues, folk and more. On July 24, the Pennsylvania-based artist will be live in concert at the Little Brown Church Music Series as part of his tour across New England.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 at the door for adults and children are free. The evening’s nonprofit income will be split between the musicians and the church.

For more information, find the Little Brown Church Music Series Facebook page or email jackierudymusic@gmail.com.

