Towns Sponsor Free Family Films At Harbor Theater

The towns of Boothbay Harbor, Southport, and Boothbay will once again sponsor five free family movies for everyone in the community. This year, Harbor Theater published a survey to encourage families to select the movies they would like to see during each holiday period. The respondents who helped choose which movies to show.

The free family films season kicks off “Monster House” (2006), the free Halloween feature on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.

“Monster House” (1 hour, 31 minutes, animated horror) welcomes kids and adults alike into a household full of smart, monstrous fun. Adults do not believe three kids’ assertion that a neighboring residence is a living creature that means them harm. With Halloween approaching, the trio must find a way to destroy the structure before innocent trick-or-treaters meet ghastly ends. Teamwork and compassion beat out horror in the end.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, take advantage of the free movie for Thanksgiving and enjoy “How to Train Your Dragon” (2022).

December’s pick is the always-popular “Polar Express” (2004). Watch for it when Santa touches down in the harbor, the date and time of which is to be announced.

The spring break free movie will be “Akeelah and the Bee” (2022).

The summer season and the free family features season concludes on Labor Day 2025 with either a drive-in of “The NeverEnding Story” (1984), or a dance party featuring “Hairspray” (2007).

Harbor Theater is grateful to the towns of Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Southport for their ongoing support, allowing families in the communities to enjoy free of charge.

