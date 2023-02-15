Advanced Search
Traditional Irish Concert Comes to the Opera House

at

Téada brings its brand of traditional Irish music to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.

What better way is there to warm-up for the approaching St. Patrick’s Day with a truly traditional Irish band, Teada? On Saturday, March 4, the internationally touring Irish traditional band Téada arrives to perform at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

A traditional band with a truly worldwide reach, Téada has appeared as a frequent headliner at major music festivals throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, Africa, Russia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Highlights include a 30,000-capacity stadium concert in Brittany, along with performances at Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia, Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada, Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, and Rainforest World Music Festival in Borneo.

Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale through the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Advance tickets are $25. Tickets on the day of the show are $30. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

 

