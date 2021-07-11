Two Hot Nights with The Hot Sardines

“These are times that need live music. And I don’t know of anything that brings people together like the joy of hearing traditional jazz live,” says Elizabeth Bougerol, co-leader of The Hot Sardines, with pianist and bandleader, Evan Palazzo. These mischief-makers of hot jazz have been described as “potent and assured” by the New York Times and “simply phenomenal” by The Times, London. This month they will perform two nights at the historic Opera House in Boothbay Harbor. Tickets are on sale now for both their July 23 and 24 concerts.

The band has spent more than a year on the Billboard Jazz chart and has more than 20 million streams on Spotify from over 90 countries. This group resonates around the world. “Everything in our DNA is about connecting with the audience. That’s where we feel most at home,” says Bougerol, of playing live with the eight-piece band, including one wildly percussive tap dancer. The Sardines have gone from speakeasies and underground parties in Brooklyn, to festival crowds of 25,000.

The Hot Sardines sold out the Opera House during their first appearance in 2019, so two shows have been added this summer. Tickets for both the Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 shows are on sale now at the Opera House box office, 86 Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor. Tickets can also be ordered by calling 633-5159. Advance discounted tickets are $35. Regular tickets are available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and are $40. The music starts at 7:30 p.m., the historic upstairs bar opens at 6:30 p.m. each night.

All audiences members over the age of 15 must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test taken within 24 hours of arriving for the concert.

