The Waldo Theatre and King Eider’s Pub are excited to announce the nation’s premier U2 tribute act, Massachusetts-based The Joshua Tree will appear at The Waldo on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., just in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Performing all over the country, including the halftime show at Gillette Stadium for the New England Patriots’ season opener, The Joshua Tree pride themselves on their ability to generate a unique musical experience that does not lend itself to impersonations. Without compromising artistic integrity, the band has gone to great lengths to reproduce the distinct sound of one of the world’s most popular rock bands.

Unique to The Joshua Tree is their dedication to the entire U2 songbook, including early fan favorites from the 1980-1987 period (“Boy,” “October, War,” “The Unforgettable Fire,” and “The Joshua Tree”).

“We started out doing the songs from the album ‘The Joshua Tree.’ That was the music we loved and it had an immediate impact when we played it,” said founding member and bassist, Joe Wilson. “We’re really focused on the essence of U2’s music. We try to get the music and the emotion of the music down. We are not impersonators and we don’t do costumes like some tribute acts. We just do our best to deliver the music in the spirit it was intended to have. For a lot of people this is the soundtrack of their childhood, their early adult years, and so we really strive to put that intensity across.”

A limited number of front row seats are available for $40 each. General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event, at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and concessions, including beer (Guinness!) and wine will be available for purchase.

This event is made possible with the support of King Eider’s Pub in Damariscotta.

The Waldo Theatre is located at 916 Main St., Waldoboro. Free parking is available on Main and School streets. Assistive listening devices are available at the box office. The Waldo is no longer requiring proof of vaccination, and has shifted to masks optional for all visitors. For more information and tickets for this and other events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

