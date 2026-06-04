Uncommon Goods On View At Kerr+Jones

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Kerr+Jones Gallery, at 268 Ocean Point Road in East Boothbay, is in a celebratory mood. Featuring fine art and craft and a unique collection of uncommon goods, the gallery opened for its fifth season on Wednesday, June 3.

From 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, gallery co-owners Diana Kerr and Kathleen Jones will host a monthly First Friday Art reception, sponsored by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce.

The gallery features a stellar group of artists mostly from Maine with a few “from away” who happily flew under the Maine radar to land at Kerr+Jones. Vibrant, eclectic, and intriguing works await visitors.

Returning artists include Matt Barter, Mary Barnes, Bowerbird Studio, Kathleen Buchanan, John Catizone, Kristy Cavaretta, Anna Dibble, Roberta Amina Greany, Lindsay Hancock, Andrea Peters, George Pearlman, Dan Strawser, Marnie Sinclair, and Lansing Wagner.

Artists joining the gallery this season include Tom Glover, Lisa Houck, Kate Longmaid, and Ann McLellan.

Kerr+Jones Gallery lives in a restored circa 1860s barn and boatbuilder’s shop in the historic maritime village of East Boothbay. The gallery is open seasonally through Sunday, Oct. 11. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to kerrjones.com.

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