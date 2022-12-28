The Trustees of the Union Fair – Maine Wild Blueberry Festival are launching their annual contest to choose a design suitable for use in publicizing the 2023 fair, scheduled for July 26-30. Please note that deadlines have been changed for 2023.

Entries should reflect the themes of this traditional agricultural fair which include, but are not limited to blueberries, agriculture, fairs/carnivals, farm animals, 4-H, crafts, harness racing, etc.

Posters should reflect both the aspects of a traditional agricultural fair and the Wild Blueberry Festival. Art work should be poster size, approximately 14 by 20 inches and need not include lettering, dates, etc.

Contest entries will be accepted from the public except individuals and family members of the Union Fair Trustees and Officers. The selected poster will be awarded a prize of $750. All rights to the selected design will become the property of the Union Fair. It is hoped the artist will be available, but not required, to attend one or more days during fair week to be recognized and to sign posters, etc.

Schedule:

The final date for entries is Friday, Feb. 10. The contest winner will be announced in March.

Submissions may be in the medium of the artist’s choice, but must be in color. Remember, the selected design will be utilized in the production of posters and other media so colors should be strong; the design bold and graphic, while avoiding elements that do not reproduce clearly such as shading.

Entries may be submitted at any time until Feb. 10, 2023 and should be delivered to: Matthews Museum/ Union Fair, C/O George R. Gross, P.O. Box 582, Union, ME 04862, or dropped off at Union Town Office, Common Road, Union, Attn: Jay Feyler. Artists submitting work attest the artwork is their own and they are free and clear to use and reproduce all reference material and the artist assumes all responsibility for the same. A winner may not enter and win in consecutive years. They may enter after a one year absence.

Full contest rules and entry form can be found at unionfair.org/poster-contest. A signed copy of the entry form must accompany all entries. For more information, email njmoxie1@verizon.net.

