Union Fair Poster Deadline March 31 March 9, 2022 at 1:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUnion Fair Poster Contest Now Open2020 Union Fair Poster ContestUnion Fair Poster Contest AnnouncedUnion Fair Poster Contest Seeks EntriesUnion Fair Poster Contest Deadline in March Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!