In preparation for the holiday season, Tenley Seiders is offering a series of workshops featuring recycled books at the Rutherford Library in South Bristol.

There comes a time in a book’s life when it is no longer in circulation and Tenley will help give these well-worn books new life and beauty. This will also be a great time to gather, to meet new friends and connect with past friends.

All classes are held on Wednesdays, Nov. 9, 23, 30, and Dec. 7, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the library. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 644-1882, or stopping by during library hours. Classes are limited to 12 attendees.

Children are welcome but those under age 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is first come, first served and people may register for individual classes or all four. The library will provide the books. Other materials will be provided for a small donation of $2 per class. Please bring a glue gun and glue sticks if available. All skill levels are welcome.

Each week the focus is on one project, starting with ornaments, then bookmarks, paper beads, and ending with wreaths. Seiders is a talented artist, well known for beautiful jewelry made from lobster, mussel, and oyster shells. She creates her work in South Bristol where she lives with her lobsterman husband and two children.

The Rutherford Library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol. Library hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 644-1882 to register for these classes or for more information.

