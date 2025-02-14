Valentine’s Day Community Contra Dance

The next Oyster Creek Fiddlers contra dance will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in the Damariscotta Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, at 4 Bristol Road in Damariscotta.

All dancers are welcome to come dance, join the band, or just sit and listen to the music and watch the dancers. Dress comfortably/casually, and, if possible, please bring a pair of clean, dry shoes to help keep the dance floor clean. There is no need to bring a partner.

Community country dancing is a social activity that all ages, including children, can enjoy. It has been a part of Maine’s culture since colonial times. The dances, whether done in longways sets, or circles, are easy to learn and have traditionally always been accompanied by live music.

Kaity Newell will teach and call the dances. Live music will be provided by the Oyster Creek Fiddlers, a collective of musicians of all ages who play traditional New England dance tunes on a variety of acoustic instruments.

On Valentine’s Day, Newell will be introducing another “old chestnut” contra dance, one that has been called for over 100 years and is a lot of fun to dance.

The Pemaquid peninsula contra dance series will continue in Damariscotta on Fridays, March 14 and April 11. The 3-5 p.m. monthly contra dance series in New Harbor will continue at the Willing Workers Hall, at 2617 Bristol Road, on Sundays Feb. 22, March 23, and April 26. The next New Harbor dance will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23.

A donation of $5 to $10 per person is requested. All proceeds from this month’s Damariscotta dance will benefit the Community Housing Improvement Program’s fuel assistance fund.

In the event of inclement weather, dance cancellations will be posted as quickly as possible on the Oyster Creek Fiddlers Facebook page.

