Vance Gilbert in Concert June 10 June 8, 2023 at 10:22 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSusan Werner and Jerry Douglas Take Opera House Stage Aug. 12-13Ballroom Thieves Come to Opera HouseHot Jazz with Hot Sardines at Opera HouseCuban Jazz Powerhouse Harold Lopez-Nussa at Opera HouseYale Alley Cats to Perform at St. Andrews Village Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!