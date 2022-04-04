Veterans Writing Project to Offer Programs in Damariscotta

The Veterans Writing Project, a nationally recognized arts education nonprofit organization, will hold a free, all-day writing workshop on Saturday, April 9 at The Peace Gallery, a new veteran-focused arts collaborative in Damariscotta.

The workshop will be led by award-winning author and Army veteran Ron Capps, the founder of the Veterans Writing Project. It is open to any veteran, any service member, and any of their adult family members, and is structured for both experienced and new writers.

Veterans Writing Project was founded in 2011 to help all veterans gain the skills and confidence they need to tell their stories and get them in front of a wider audience. More than 3,500 veterans and family members in 24 states have participated in Veterans Writing Project programs, and some of its alumni have gone on to become published writers, journalists, and poets, while others used the skills they learned and the healing power of narrative to help them manage their experiences of war.

The workshop is a prelude to regular arts education programming to be led by the Veterans Writing Project and other arts education groups. Beginning in late April, Veterans Writing Project will facilitate a bi-weekly writers’ roundtable at The Peace Gallery where veterans and family members can share their writing, receive feedback, and even prepare their writing for publication.

Capps stressed that this workshop is not just for experienced writers hoping to publish their work.

“Whether you’re just interested in getting your story down on paper to leave something for your grandkids, or you’re ready to start the next Great American Novel,” said Capps, “there is something in this workshop for you.”

The Peace Gallery is located at 112 Main St. in Damariscotta. Pre-registration is required and seats are limited. To sign up, email ron@veteranswriting.org.

For more information, go to veteranswriting.org.

