‘Votes For Women’ Commemorates the 100th Birthday of the Equal Rights Amendment

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, the historic Lincoln Theater and local filmmaker Barbara Cray are pleased to present a special event screening of the documentary film “Votes for Women: The History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song.”

This special event is being held in commemoration of the centennial of the Equal Rights Amendment and the effective protests of women over 100 years ago, serving as a model and inspiration for all. Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion of distinguished speakers who will share remarks on the current state of women’s rights and the Equal Rights Amendment in Maine and in the nation.

One hundred years ago, on July 21, 1923, women’s rights activist Alice Paul first proposed the Equal Rights Amendment. One hundred years later there is still no constitutional right to equality for women.

Barbara Cray’s documentary film “Votes for Women: The History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song,” award winner for Best Historical Film from the Toronto International Women Film Festival, captures the heroic efforts of women through the rousing songs of the suffrage movement, telling their story through historical segments narrated by Nancy Giles of CBS Sunday Morning, and illustrated with archival images and video from the Library of Congress, the National Archives, and other sources.

The historic songs were recorded in January 2020 at a performance of the Portland choral group, Women in Harmony, held in recognition of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the constitutional right to vote.

Immediately following the film screening, a panel of distinguished women, who play important roles in leadership here in the state of Maine, will take the stage to share their knowledge and insights. Joining filmmaker Cray will be Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Maine’s 50th secretary of state and most importantly, the first female Maine secretary of state. Bellows is serving her first two-year term having been sworn in on Jan. 4, 2021.

Also in attendance will be Maine Labor Commissioner Laura A. Fortman, who is responsible for labor standards enforcement, employment and training programs, unemployment insurance, labor market information, and vocational rehabilitation services. Fortman was also inducted into the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Maine Women’s Lobby Executive Director Destie Hohman Sprague will be in attendance to share her knowledge and passion for organizational infrastructure, policies, and practices which reflect anti-oppression and feminist values.

Audrey Hufnagel, an incoming senior at Lincoln Academy who advocates for climate justice and holds leadership roles with several youth-led climate organizations, will also be in attendance, representing Maine Youth for Climate Justice and Maine Youth Action.

Following the event, all attendees are invited to join filmmaker Cray for a post-event gathering, dressing in suffrage white, women’s rights colors of purple and gold, or as their favorite female leader. After the film screening and panel discussion, attendees plan to parade down Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park in Newcastle for a sing-along of suffrage and women’s rights songs.

“Votes For Women” is both delightfully entertaining and compelling, reminding viewers of the struggle and sacrifice that gave the freedoms enjoyed today, and of the unfinished business for a more equal union.

Tickets, which are $10 general admission, are available in advance online and will be available for purchase at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Fifty percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the Girls Day at the Statehouse program.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, email info@lincolntheater.net, or call 563-3424.

