Vs. Poetry Competition Jan. 21

The second iteration of Vs.: A Poetry Competition in two parts will be held on Skidompha Public Library from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 21. It is open to all ages, 4-104. Registration will be held the day of between 3:45-4:15 p.m.

The event will be judged by Maya Williams, the former poet laureate of Portland.

The competition will be split into two parts: original poetry and recitation of favorite poems.

Poems chosen for recitation do not need to be memorized. Regardless if it is an original or recitation piece, competitors are advised to bring two copies of the poem with them – one for the competitor and one for the judge. Prizes will be given in a variety of categories.

The competition is sponsored by The Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb and the Maine Humanities Council.

The Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St., in Damariscotta. For more information, call 887-0919 or go to skidompha.org.

