Wacky Wilderness Adventure Hits The Big Screen At Lincoln Theater

An outrageously original, award-winning indie film that’s taking the cult cinema world by storm is coming to Lincoln Theater for two showings only on Friday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Written by Mike Cheslik and Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, the same madcap minds behind the 2018 horror/comedy “Lake Michigan Monster,” “Hundreds of Beavers” is a slapstick epic about a frostbitten battle between Jean Kayak, a hapless applejack salesman who must survive the brutal winter, outwit an army of diabolical woodland creatures, and somehow become North America’s greatest fur trapper, all without uttering a single line of dialogue.

Kayak finds himself stranded in a surreal winter landscape with nothing but his dim wits to guide him. Against a backdrop of ruthless elements and sinister creatures, all played by actors in full-sized mascot costumes, Kayak develops increasingly complex traps in order to win the hand of a mischievous lover.

The result? A laugh-out-loud, black-and-white throwback packed with visual gags, physical comedy, and hundreds (yes, literally) of beavers.

Winner of multiple audience awards and hailed as “a future cult classic” by critics, “Hundreds of Beavers” is a unique movie-going experience, ideal for fans of vintage silent-era comedy, surreal indie films, or those who just want to watch a man battle beavers in increasingly ridiculous ways, this film delivers the goods.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the weird, wild world of “Hundreds of Beavers” on the big screen, because some movies are just too bonkers for streaming. Two showtimes only: Saturday Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults, $7 theater members and youth under 18, and are are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office lincolntheater.org or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. For more information, email info@lincolntheater.org or call 563-3424.

