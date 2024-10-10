Waldo Theatre Announces Open Casting Call for Holiday Production

The Waldo Theatre has announced audition dates for its holiday community theater production of “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!),” to be staged at Dec. 13-15.

This is a riotous, fast-paced mashup of traditional holiday tales, classic television productions, and modern holiday films, peppered with worldwide customs.

An open casting call for this community theater comedy will be held at The Waldo from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told; plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop culture, and every carol ever sung.

Although the play has a very “improv” feel, it is fully scripted, and includes scenes with audience member on-stage participation. There is extensive physical comedy, the action is fast-paced, and all three actors remain on stage during much of the performance.

Members of the Midcoast community are invited to audition for the three gender- and age-neutral roles. All roles require some basic singing ability, the ability to learn very simple choreography, and the ability to mimic accents.

The play will be directed by Laura Morris and produced by George Bates. Rehearsals begin in late October.

For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org/audition.

