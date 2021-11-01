Waldo Theatre Gallery to Host ‘Portrait of Patagonia’ Exhibit, Book Signing November 1, 2021 at 4:35 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Hand-Held Tour: Patagonia By Way of NewcastleWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper‘Photo Show’ Opens at River ArtsReview: Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group Let Their Hair Down in Benefit for WaldoAdam Ezra, Oshima Brothers in Concert for Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!