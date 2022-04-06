Waldo Theatre Moves ‘Our Town’ to June

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, is shifting its scheduled dates of the play “Our Town” to June and holding more auditions for that show along with open auditions for a September production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” Auditions will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11.

“Our Town” presents the joy and drama of everyday life in the mythical town of Grover’s Corners, N.H. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children grow up and experience falling in love. Show dates are Thursdays through Saturdays, June 16-18 and 23-25; all evening performances.

In “The Mousetrap,” after a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another.

A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate.

This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time. Show dates are Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

Auditioners will read from scene sides; no monologue preparation is needed. Masks are optional inside The Waldo and distanced seating is suggested.

For more information, go to waldotheatre.org/pages/auditions.

