Waldo Theatre Opens ‘Lead and Thread’ Gallery Show

The Waldo Theatre, at 916 Main St. in Waldoboro, opens its April art gallery show by combining the color, imagination and creative processes used by two local artists to transform the natural world into tactile art.

“Lead and Thread” features stained glass art crafted by Herenya Wilkey and mixed media textile art developed by Catherine Worthington. While their medium is quite different, both Maine artists are inspired by real places, which is beautifully reflected in their artwork.

The Waldo art exhibition, “Lead and Thread,” brings the viewer into the process of blending ideas, as well as physical pieces, into an explosion of colorful art.

Wilkey, a stained glass artist from Wiscasset, has been a lifelong artist. Her journey and exploration has taken her through jewelry making, blacksmithing, pottery, and floral creation. She has blended her building techniques to develop a distinctive approach to creating in stained glass.

During 2023, Wilkey was honored to break some glass as Merrymeeting Adult Education’s first artist in residence.

“I enjoy being outdoors to experience the sights, sounds and color of nature’s changing beauty,” she said. “That’s when I take out my sketch pad to capture the essence of place.”

Worthington, a mixed media textile artist from Brunswick, transforms plain cloth into painted and stitched layers of color, pattern, shape, and texture. Her artistic process taps into skills in textile painting and surface design techniques.

Worthington builds compositions by collaging her uniquely designed fabrics and adding batting for depth and perspective. She brings her unique layers of fabric together using free motion stitching with colorful threads to enhance both line and dimension.

“Inspired by the many layers and beauty of the natural world, I am compelled to create and capture its color, texture, and charm,” she said.

The public is invited to attend a free reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The art pieces displayed will be available for sale, a portion of which will benefit the Waldo programming.

Viewing hours for this Waldo Gallery exhibition will also be open during scheduled theatre events throughout the month of April as part of patrons’ entertainment experience.

