Waldo Theatre Welcomes ‘Deployed’ May 20-21

Community theater triumphantly returns to The Waldo Theatre this May with a staged reading of “Deployed,” written by Nicola Smith and Samantha Lazar, and directed by Anna Belknap, May 20-21.

The cast of seven talented actors comprises both veterans and non-veterans, each from the greater Waldoboro community. “Deployed” explores what it means to do one’s duty and to serve with honor. It also addresses some of the most pressing issues to confront Americans in recent years, shedding light on military life today.

“Deployed” weaves together the original stories of U.S. women veterans, in verbatim accounts, to delve into the unique challenges of being a woman in the United States military. It gives voice to stories that are often kept hidden, stories of ambition and the desire to prove oneself, stories of oppression and resilience, stories of assault and abuse, and through it all, stories of pride in service.

“Stories help us to understand and appreciate the experiences of others, and to find common ground,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director. “This play presents the authentic stories of seven female veterans, each of whom chose to serve their country over periods from the 1960s to today, in conflicts from Vietnam to Afghanistan and the Middle East. They’re full of humor and humility, respect and regret, and they all deserve to be told, but more importantly, to be heard.”

“Deployed,” a staged reading, will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with representatives from state and federal service organizations serving veterans.

Tickets are $10 and admission is free to all U.S. military veterans. Tickets can be purchased at thewaldotheatre.org/theatre. A portion of donations collected at performances will benefit Sisters in Arms, a Maine-based shelter for women veterans.

This play deals with issues related to service in the military, including military sexual trauma, and is not recommended for children under age 16. Some of the content of this production may be emotionally challenging to individuals who have experienced past trauma. Representatives from state and federal veterans health care and services organizations will be present during and after each production to provide support and referrals as needed.

Having reopened in 2021 after decades of closure, The Waldo Theatre, a vibrant, beautifully restored 1936 theatre, serves once more as a local cultural hub offering theater, music, film, and a wide array of performing arts to the Midcoast community. Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops, and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.

