Waldoboro Library Announces February Artist of the Month February 8, 2024 at 9:09 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Library Announces November ArtistWaldoboro Artist Brooke Pacy Exhibits at Savory MaineDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonShottery Gallery of Art Opening for SeasonArtists Pacy and Wiley Provide Contrasts at Pemaquid Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!