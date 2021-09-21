Waldoboro Library Art Auction Showcases Local Scenes

“From the Bridge,” by Erik Minzner, is one of the more than 70 original works that will go up for bid in an online art auction to benefit the Waldoboro Public Library. The auction will be held from Saturday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Oct. 8 on biddingowl.com.

The library has mounted a display of all the art, so the public can now preview it. The auction features everything from works on canvas and paper to sculpture, stained glass, wood turning, and fiber arts.

The Waldoboro Public Library at 958 Main St. in downtown Waldoboro is open noon to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

